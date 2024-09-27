A.T. Perry Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Perry (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Perry suffered a hamstring injury at practice this week, ultimately sitting out the team's final two sessions before being ruled out. With Chris Olave (hamstring) and Alvin Kamara (ribs) also considered questionable to play, Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill stick out as two playmakers who'd potentially step into larger roles.