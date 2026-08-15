Audric Estime Injury: Dealing with ankle injury
Estime suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Estime was injured on a hard hit after reeling in a catch for a six-yard loss in the second quarter. Prior to that, the 22-year-old had been impressive, breaking multiple tackles for a nine-yard TD run on New Orleans' first offensive play and tallying 28 yards on five total carries. Estime has a chance to earn the No. 3 RB role for the Saints, but he'll likely need to get healthy enough to show what he has to offer in additional preseason contests.
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