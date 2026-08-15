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Audric Estime Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Estime suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Estime was injured on a hard hit after reeling in a catch for a six-yard loss in the second quarter. Prior to that, the 22-year-old had been impressive, breaking multiple tackles for a nine-yard TD run on New Orleans' first offensive play and tallying 28 yards on five total carries. Estime has a chance to earn the No. 3 RB role for the Saints, but he'll likely need to get healthy enough to show what he has to offer in additional preseason contests.

Audric Estime
New Orleans Saints
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