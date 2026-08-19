Audric Estime Injury: Expected to miss some time

Estime is expected to miss some time with his ankle injury, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

While Estime has avoided a serious injury, he's going to be down for a little bit, per Jackson. It's a bad break for Estime, who is trying to win a job in the Saints' backfield that just lost Alvin Kamara (knee) to a sprained MCL. Estime is competing with the likes of Kendre Miller and Devin Neal behind Travis Etienne. Across seven regular-season appearances last season, Estime rushed 46 times for 198 yards and one touchdown.