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Audric Estime Injury: Expected to miss some time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Estime is expected to miss some time with his ankle injury, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

While Estime has avoided a serious injury, he's going to be down for a little bit, per Jackson. It's a bad break for Estime, who is trying to win a job in the Saints' backfield that just lost Alvin Kamara (knee) to a sprained MCL. Estime is competing with the likes of Kendre Miller and Devin Neal behind Travis Etienne. Across seven regular-season appearances last season, Estime rushed 46 times for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Audric Estime
New Orleans Saints
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