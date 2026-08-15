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Audric Estime Injury: Heads to locker room Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 4:40pm

Estime went to the locker room due to an apparent leg injury during Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Estime was hurt when he was hit hard on a catch that went for a six-yard loss. The third-year tailback went to the injury tent and then tested things out on the sideline before heading into the locker room. It remains to be seen if Estime is dealing with anything serious, but he was having a good game prior to exiting, rushing five times for 28 yards and a touchdown. He's in the running to be the Saints' No. 3 RB behind Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara.

Audric Estime
New Orleans Saints
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