Audric Estime headshot

Audric Estime News: Flashes in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Estime carried the ball five times for 35 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

It was the rookie RB's best performance yet, but most of Estime's production came on a 21-yard gain on Denver's final possession of the fourth quarter while facing a 31-point deficit. The 2024 fifth-round pick is still third on the backfield depth chart behind Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, but the latter's struggles this season -- after rushing for only 10 yards on five totes Sunday, McLaughlin has averaged 3.9 yards per carry, a huge drop from his 5.4 YPC in 2023 -- could open the door for Estime to earn a bigger role in the second half of the campaign.

