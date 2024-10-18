Audric Estime News: Handles five carries against Saints

Estime rushed five times for 29 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

In just his second game back from injured reserve due to the ankle injury suffered in Week 1, Estime recorded season highs in rushing attempts and yards, while also playing a season-high six offensive snaps in the contest. With that said, these modest totals should keep the rookie off the fantasy radar for the time being as the No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams and second-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin, and the lost fumble in limited playing time may not help his cause in the short term, either. It's possible, however, that Estime could see his role grow over the course of the season, as he handled one more carry than McLaughlin despite playing eight less snaps Thursday. The 21-year-old Notre Dame product will have his next opportunity to get more involved in the offense when the Broncos host the Panthers in Week 8.