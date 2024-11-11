Audric Estime News: Increased role on tap

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday that he "was encouraged" with Estime's performance against the Chiefs and that the rookie will "continue to get more reps," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After handling his largest workload of his rookie season, Estime seems to have earned a vote of confidence from Payton. It seems veteran Javonte Williams could continue to take a backseat to the 21-year-old after Williams handled just one carry against Kansas City. Though Estime has yet to be targeted in the passing game this season, his usage on the ground could result in solid fantasy production moving forward. Though fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach, the Notre Dame product could be in for a decent workload when the Broncos host the Falcons in Week 11.