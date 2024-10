Estime (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.

The rookie will therefore be available to aid Denver's ground attack for the first time since hurting his hamstring in his Week 1 NFL debut. Estime was just activated from injured reserve Saturday, and in Sunday's divisional clash, he figures to slot in as the No. 3 running back behind Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.