Audric Estime News: Platoons with Williams in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Estime rushed six times for 66 yards while catching all three of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Estime got three fewer carries than Javonte Williams after notching 14 carries to Williams' one in Week 10 against the Chiefs. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame hadn't been targeted in any of his previous six NFL appearances, so it was encouraging to see Estime get involved in the passing game. A timeshare between Williams and Estime is likely moving forward, though Williams may still be in line for a slight edge in playing time against the Raiders in Week 12.

