Audric Estime News: Role could grow in second half

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday that he anticipates Estime playing more frequently down the stretch, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Since returning to action Week 6 following a four-week stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, Estime has been lightly sprinkled into Denver's game plan. He's played between two and seven snaps in each of the last four contests, carrying 13 times for 81 yards while going without a target. Though Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin currently remain ahead of Estime in the pecking order, the efficiency that that rookie has shown in his limited sample thus far could motivate the coaching staff to increase his workload in the weeks to come. With Williams headed for free agency this spring and uncertain to be retained by Denver, Estime could have a real chance at heading into 2025 as the team's starter if he continues to run effectively while seeing his snaps tick up over the second half of the season.