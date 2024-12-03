Audric Estime News: Three carries in Week 13

Estime rushed three times for 12 yards in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.

Estime played just eight of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps, behind teammates Javonte Williams (30) and Jaleel McLaughlin (24). With head coach Sean Payton allowing for a more fluid rotation in the Denver backfield from week to week, Estime appears to be the odd man out recently, handling just 12 total carries over the past three games. With such limited usage, Estime should remain off the fantasy radar going forward barring injuries to either Williams or McLaughlin. The Broncos will host the Colts on Dec. 15 when they return from their Week 14 bye.