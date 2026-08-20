Austen Pleasants Injury: Exits Thursday's game
Pleasants won't return to Thursday's preseason game at the Chargers due to a knee injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports
Pleasants started at left tackle for a resting Trent Williams and moved over to left guard at some point in the contest. However, in the third quarter, he remained on the turf for a spell, and not longer after leaving the field, the 49ers ruled him out.
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