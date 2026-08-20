Austen Pleasants headshot

Austen Pleasants Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Pleasants won't return to Thursday's preseason game at the Chargers due to a knee injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports

Pleasants started at left tackle for a resting Trent Williams and moved over to left guard at some point in the contest. However, in the third quarter, he remained on the turf for a spell, and not longer after leaving the field, the 49ers ruled him out.

Austen Pleasants
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austen Pleasants See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austen Pleasants See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
143 days ago