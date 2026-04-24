Austin Barber News: Selected by Cleveland

The Browns selected Barber in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

Barber was a full-time starter at left tackle in each of his last three college seasons with Florida and was named to the All-SEC Third-Team in 2025. He stands at 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds and has the size and tools to succeed at the NFL level, though he struggled at times with outside speed and power. The Browns took Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick of this year's draft, and he figures to serve as the team's starter at left tackle while Barber provides depth at offensive tackle behind Fano and Tytus Howard.