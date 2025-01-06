Austin Booker News: Part-time role as rookie

Booker tallied one stop in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, Booker played 24 percent of the snaps for Chicago, leading to 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. If Darrell Taylor leaves as a free agent, Booker may be able to move up the depth chart as he enters the second year of a four-year contract with the Bears.