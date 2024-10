Corbett tore his biceps in Sunday's loss to the Bears and will be out for the season, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Corbett missed a significant portion of his 2023 season due to a knee injury and will suffer the same fate again in 2024. The veteran center will presumably undergo surgery to repair his bicep, although that isn't guaranteed, and placed on iR. Brady Christensen will likely handle the starting center role for the Panthers moving forward.