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Austin Corbett News: Links up with Bills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 2:04pm

Corbett signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Thursday.

Corbett has 78 regular-season NFL starts under his belt, including 11 with the Panthers last season. He'll likely compete for a starting role on the interior of Buffalo's offensive line.

Austin Corbett
Buffalo Bills
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