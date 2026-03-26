Austin Corbett News: Links up with Bills
Corbett signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Thursday.
Corbett has 78 regular-season NFL starts under his belt, including 11 with the Panthers last season. He'll likely compete for a starting role on the interior of Buffalo's offensive line.
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