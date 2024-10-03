Austin Ekeler Injury: Gets back to full practice Thursday

Ekeler (concussion) practiced in full Thursday.

Ekeler returned to drills this week for the first time since he sustained a concussion Week 3, and he increased his activity level from limited Wednesday to all activity Thursday. Per John Keim of ESPN.com, Ekeler even was spotted without a yellow non-contact jersey Thursday, signaling that he's been cleared for contact. Still, Ekeler must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday in Seattle. Because Brian Robinson (knee) hasn't practiced this week, there's a chance Ekeler will take on a significant role this weekend, assuming he's active and the former is inhibited or sits out.