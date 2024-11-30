Fantasy Football
Austin Ekeler Injury: Goes on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Ekeler (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

This wasn't that surprising given Ekeler's history of concussions over his career, with the Week 12 concussion accounting for his second of the 2024 campaign. The veteran running back won't be eligible to return until Week 18, effectively ending his fantasy season. Jeremy McNichols figures to step in immediately as the pass-catching running back and has done well in that rule in replace of Ekeler, tallying nine touches for 74 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 4 against the Cardinals.

Austin Ekeler
Washington Commanders
