Austin Ekeler Injury: Not ready to practice

Ekeler (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Ekeler remains in concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury on a hard tackle during a kickoff return in the final minute of Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys. While he'll still have two more chances this week to make enough progress through the protocol to take part in practice, Ekeler doesn't appear to be trending toward playing this Sunday against the Titans. An Ekeler absence this weekend would open more snaps for back running backs Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez, who could see their roles grow even larger if lead back Brian Robinson (ankle) is also sidelined against the Titans.