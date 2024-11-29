Fantasy Football
Austin Ekeler headshot

Austin Ekeler Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Ekeler (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Brian Robinson, on the other hand, has been cleared on the final injury report after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. Ekeler unsurprisingly didn't practice this week after suffering his second concussion of the season, but he stands a decent chance to avoid additional missed games with a bye coming up for Washington in Week 14.

Austin Ekeler
Washington Commanders
