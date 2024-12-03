Austin Ekeler Injury: Still has concussion symptoms

Ekeler said Tuesday that he's still dealing with concussion symptoms and neck pain and remains in the league's concussion protocol, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Furthermore, Ekeler said he doesn't remember walking off the field or anything until getting in the ambulance to go to the hospital when he was concussed on Nov. 24 against the Cowboys. The veteran running back also states he had memory loss following his Week 3 concussion earlier in the season. All of these symptoms led to Ekeler's placement on injured reserve ahead of Week 13, sidelining him until at least Week 18. Brian Robinson, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are set to handle backfield duties while Ekeler is out.