Ekeler (concussion) expects to be back on the field in Week 5 versus the Browns, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

Ekeler was unavailable for the team's Week 4 win over the Cardinals due to a concussion, and the running back is still working his way through league protocols. Ekeler said Tuesday that he is "feeling more like himself," and his status on the team's injury report throughout the week will be worth monitoring.