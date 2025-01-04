Austin Ekeler News: Activated, clear to return Sunday

The Commanders activated Ekeler (concussion) from injured reserve Saturday, and he doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Since he was designated for return from IR on Wednesday, Ekeler put together three straight full practices and entered the weekend listed as questionable for Week 18 action. In conjunction with activating him Saturday, the team took him off the injury report, thereby paving the way for his first appearance since he sustained a concussion Week 12 against the Cowboys. At the very least, Ekeler should take on a pass-catching role out of Washington's backfield alongside lead runner Brian Robinson, which likely will relegate Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez to lesser roles than they've had in recent outings.