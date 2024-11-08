Austin Ekeler News: Another start likely Sunday

Ekeler may be in line to lead the Commanders backfield Sunday against the Steelers with Brian Robinson (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

With Robinson sidelined Week 9 at the Giants, Ekeler started and paced Washington running backs with 47 percent of the snaps, while Jeremy McNichols took 39 percent and Chris Rodriguez handled 32 percent. The breakdown of touches was a different story, at least for the reserves. Ekeler earned 11 touches (for 83 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD) to Rodriguez's 11 (all carries for 52 yards) and McNichols' eight (all rushes for 20 yards). Rodriguez has been elevated three times this season, so he'll need to be signed to the active roster Saturday in order to vie with Ekeler and McNichols for work Sunday.