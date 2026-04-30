Austin Ekeler headshot

Austin Ekeler News: Attains medical clearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ekeler (Achilles) recently received full medical clearance for football activities and intends to continue his playing career in 2026, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ekeler's 2025 season with the Commanders came to an end in Week 2, when he tore his right Achilles tendon on a non-contact play. The veteran running back underwent surgery soon thereafter and has apparently made a smooth recovery. While he's set to turn 31 years old in May, Ekeler isn't far removed from being one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs and could offer some utility in a depth role. Ekeler remains a free agent, but now that he's been given a clean bill of health, his market could pick up as teams look to fill out their running-back rooms prior to training camp.

Austin Ekeler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Ekeler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Ekeler See More
NFL Draft: Pre-Combine Rookie Top 50 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Pre-Combine Rookie Top 50 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
80 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
117 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
123 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
124 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
126 days ago