Austin Ekeler News: Clears concussion protocol

Ekeler cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Browns on Sunday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Meanwhile, backfield mate Brian Robinson (knee) is said to be "trending in the right direction" but could be headed for a game-time decision. A Robinson absence would set up Ekeler for his largest workload of the season, with Jeremy McNichols potentially also having a significant role again after filling in for Ekeler during last week's win at Arizona.