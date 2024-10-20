Austin Ekeler News: Limited due to game script

Ekeler rushed the ball four times for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers. He added two receptions on two targets for three yards.

Ekeler returned to his typical role as the change-of-pace back behind Brian Robinson, though game script dictated that he was sidelined for the final 19 minutes of the contest. Washington maintained a significant lead throughout the game, also limiting its pass attempts and cutting into Ekeler's primary way to contribute to the offense. The Commanders will face a much more difficult task in Week 8 against the Bears, so Ekeler should be asked to make more of an impact.