Austin Ekeler News: Scores twice

Ekeler rushed the ball 13 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers. He added one reception on two targets for seven yards.

Ekeler drew his second straight start with Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined. Only one of his rush attempts went for double-digit yardage, though he made his day with a pair of one-yard touchdown runs. Ekeler was curiously uninvolved as a pass catcher, though that part of his game could return if Robinson can re-take the field in Week 11 against the Eagles, in turn pushing Ekeler back into a complementary role.