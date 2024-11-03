Austin Ekeler News: Solid performance without Robinson

Ekeler rushed the ball 11 times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants. He added three receptions on four targets for 41 yards.

Ekeler saw his highest carry total of the season in the absence of Brian Robinson (hamstring). He accounted for the majority of his production on the ground on Washington's first drive of the second quarter, during which he delivered rushes of 20 and five yards as well as a one-yard touchdown plunge. Ekeler supplemented that with his work as a receiver, highlighted by a 28-yard catch and run to help set up a game-clinching field goal midway through the fourth quarter. Robinson was able to practice in limited fashion throughout the week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action in Week 10 against the Steelers. In turn, that would relegate Ekeler to a change-of-pace role.