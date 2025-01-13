Austin Ekeler News: Takes 11 touches for 53 yards

Ekeler took eight carries for 27 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win at Tampa Bay.

Ekeler's 11 touches and 47 percent snap share put him slightly behind Brian Robinson, who had 10 carries for 16 yards and four catches for 22 yards (five targets) while playing 53 percent of snaps. Neither RB found much room against a tough Tampa Bay run defense, and they'll now face another one of the NFC's top run-stuffing teams -- at least on paper -- when they head to Detroit in the divisional round. The Lions probably aren't as difficult to run on as many statistics suggest, as they've lost a slew of defenders to season-ending injuries, including DE Aidan Hutchinson (leg) and DT Alim McNeill (knee).