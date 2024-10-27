Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Ekeler headshot

Austin Ekeler News: Totals 58 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 10:29pm

Ekeler rushed the ball seven times for 52 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears. He added two receptions on three targets for six yards.

Ekeler continued to serve as the change-of-pace back in Washington, seeing half the carries of Brian Robinson. His stat line oversells his production considerably, as he tallied a 29-yard rush on a meaningless play just before halftime. He was also oddly quiet as a pass catcher, and he's now been held to single-digit receiving yards in consecutive games.

Austin Ekeler
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News