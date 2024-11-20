Fantasy Football
Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 8:12am

Hooper was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Hooper is tending to an injury after playing 39 of the Patriots' 76 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams. The tight end now has two more opportunities to practice fully before the Patriots assign their Week 12 injury designations Friday.

Austin Hooper
New England Patriots
