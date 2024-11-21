Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Hooper headshot

Austin Hooper News: Cleared for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Hooper (neck) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 12 injury report.

Hooper was limited at practice Wednesday, but with his removal from the injury report a day later, the tight end has been cleared to face Miami on Sunday. Though Hooper works in a time share that favors fellow TE Hunter Henry, he's recorded 3-4 catches in four of his last five contests, a pace that puts him on the radar in deeper formats, especially with six teams on bye this week.

Austin Hooper
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now