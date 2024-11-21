Austin Hooper News: Cleared for Week 12
Hooper (neck) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 12 injury report.
Hooper was limited at practice Wednesday, but with his removal from the injury report a day later, the tight end has been cleared to face Miami on Sunday. Though Hooper works in a time share that favors fellow TE Hunter Henry, he's recorded 3-4 catches in four of his last five contests, a pace that puts him on the radar in deeper formats, especially with six teams on bye this week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now