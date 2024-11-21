Austin Hooper News: Cleared for Week 12

Hooper (neck) has been removed from the Patriots' Week 12 injury report.

Hooper was limited at practice Wednesday, but with his removal from the injury report a day later, the tight end has been cleared to face Miami on Sunday. Though Hooper works in a time share that favors fellow TE Hunter Henry, he's recorded 3-4 catches in four of his last five contests, a pace that puts him on the radar in deeper formats, especially with six teams on bye this week.