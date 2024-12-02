Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Hooper headshot

Austin Hooper News: Finds end zone again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 9:13am

Hooper, who was on the field for 36 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught all of four his targets in the contest for 42 yards and a TD.

Fellow tight end Hunter Henry (56 snaps) caught seven of his nine targets Sunday for a team-high 75 yards, but Hooper still managed to make his mark by logging his third straight four-catch effort and scoring for the second consecutive week. The Patriots are on bye in Week 14, but Hooper's recent string of production makes him worthy of lineup consideration in deeper formats during the team's stretch run.

Austin Hooper
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now