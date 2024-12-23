Austin Hooper News: Four catches versus Bills

Hooper caught four of his five targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Hooper logged 50 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow tight end Hunter Henry was on the field for 61 snaps and caught four of his nine targets for 39 yards and a TD. Though Hooper remains in a timeshare with Henry, his steady involvement in the Patriots passing game makes him an option in deeper/TE-friendly formats.