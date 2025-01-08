Austin Hooper News: Logs 45 catches during 2024 season

Hooper finished the 2024 regular season with 45 catches (on 59 targets) for 476 yards and three TDs in 17 games.

Though Hooper spent his first season with New England working in a tight-end time share that tilted in favor of Hunter Henry (66/674/2 in 16 games), he managed to string together steady enough production down the stretch to maintain a modest but reliable floor in deeper fantasy formats. Hooper is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it's possible that the Patriots could look into bringing the 30-year-old back in 2025.