Hooper logged 37 of 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper finished the contest with one catch on two targets for five yards, while fellow TE Hunter Henry (47 snaps) caught three of his five targets for 41 yards and a TD. With an 8/82/1 receiving line on 16 targets through six games, Hooper is off the fantasy radar in a time-share that continues to favor Henry.