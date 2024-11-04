Austin Hooper News: One catch versus Titans

Hooper logged 27 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, en route to catching his only target for eight yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Hunter Henry (60 snaps) caught seven of his eight targets in the contest for 56 yards. While firmly behind Henry in usage at tight end, Hooper is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.