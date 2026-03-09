Austin Hooper headshot

Austin Hooper News: Signing one-year deal with Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 10:22am

Hooper agreed on a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Falcons on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hooper's is in line to become official Wednesday, when the new league year begins. The journeyman tight end spent his first four NFL seasons with the Falcons, who drafted him in the third round in 2016. Hooper has played for five NFL teams, most recently recording 21 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games with the Patriots in 2025. If the Falcons retain pending free agent Kyle Pitts as expected, Hooper would slot in as his top backup.

