Austin Hooper News: Staying in New England

Hooper and the Patriots agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract with a maximum value of $7 million Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hooper will stick around New England after catching 45 of 59 targets for 476 yards and three touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2024. The tight end will continue to provide quarterback Drake Maye with a reliable option in the passing game while continuing make a formidable duo with Hunter Henry at his position in 2025.