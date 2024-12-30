Fantasy Football
Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper News: Three catches in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 7:31am

Hooper caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers.

Hooper was on the field for 24 of the Patriots' 53 snaps on offense Saturday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow tight end Hunter Henry logged a season-low 30 snaps and didn't catch either of his targets in the contest. The duo will continue their TE time-share in next weekend's season finale at home versus a Bills team that has secured the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed.

Austin Hooper
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
