Hooper, who was on the field for 32 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught three of his four targets in the contest for 15 yards.

Fellow tight end Hunter Henry (57 snaps) caught five of his six targets Sunday for 45 yards. As long Henry remains available, Hooper is only an option in the deepest of fantasy formats while working in a timeshare that continues to favor Henry.