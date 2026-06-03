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Austin Jackson Injury: On track for training camp return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Jackson said Wednesday he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from a nagging toe injury he dealt with in 2025, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jackson underwent surgery during the offseason to address the issue, and he now believes he'll be ready to return to the practice field for training camp in July. Barring any setbacks, he should be expected to suit up as Miami's starting right tackle come Week 1 at Las Vegas.

Austin Jackson
Miami Dolphins
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