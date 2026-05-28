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Austin Jackson Injury: Recovering from clean-up procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:22pm

Jackson (back) underwent surgery during the offseason to address an injury he sustained last year, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Jackson was only able to appear in six games for Miami in 2025 due to various injury concerns, so it's not too surprising that he needed extra attention from physicians once the campaign concluded. When healthy, he projects to start at right tackle for the Dolphins in 2026.

Austin Jackson
Miami Dolphins
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