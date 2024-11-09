Austin Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Jackson (knee) won't play Monday against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jackson has dealt with a knee issue all week and wasn't able to practice in any capacity. With the 2020 first-round draft pick unable to suit up Monday, Kendall Lamm or Patrick Paul could start at right tackle for Miami. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel said Jackson's knee issue isn't viewed as season-ending, but the 25-year-old might need surgery to address the injury.
