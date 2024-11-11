Austin Jackson Injury: Shifts to IR

Jackson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Jackson's knee issue may require surgery and he was unable to practice all week, so his move to IR on Monday comes as no surprise. The 25-year-old will now be forced to miss the Dolphins' next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 14 against the Jets. Expect Kendall Lamm to serve as Miami's top right tackle until Jackson can return to the field.