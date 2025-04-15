Austin Jackson News: Steps into leadership role

Jackson (knee) is the Dolphins' longest-tenured player along the offensive line following the retirement of Terron Armstead and is poised for a leadership role in 2025, in addition to his starting duties at right tackle, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Jackson becomes the leader of a group introducing a new starter at right guard in James Daniels (Achilles), and relying on 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul to develop into a starting-quality left tackle after a rough rookie year. With Jackson now healthy after having his 2024 campaign cut short due to a knee injury, per Josh Houtz of The Phinsider, Miami's chances of avoiding disastrously low quality O-line play rest in no small part on the right tackle's shoulders.