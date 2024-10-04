Austin Johnson Injury: Missing Week 5

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Johnson (oblique) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson likely sustained this oblique injury during the Bills' Week 4 loss to the Ravens and didn't practice the entire week, so it's no surprise that he won't be suiting up in Week 5. With Johnson sidelined Sunday, expect Zion Logue to see additional reps as one of the Bills' top reserve interior defensive linemen.