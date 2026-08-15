Austin Keys Injury: Moved to IR
The Cardinals placed Keys (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday.
Keys likely sustained the injury in Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders. The linebacker was on the roster bubble as it was so any injury would provide sufficient reason for the move to IR. Keys will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.
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