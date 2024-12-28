Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Schlottmann headshot

Austin Schlottmann Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Giants activated Schlottmann (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Schlotmman started the regular season on injured reserve after he broke his fibula during practice in late August. He was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 11, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

Austin Schlottmann
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now